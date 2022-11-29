World Rugby eyes changes to speed up game: BBC

All Black Richie Mo'unga lines up a kick during a test against Wales earlier this month. Photo: Getty Images

World Rugby is considering introducing a countdown timer on scrums, line-outs and kicks at goal to increase the speed of the game, the BBC is reporting.

The idea of broadcasting interactions between the referee and television match official was also discussed.

Rugby’s major stakeholders came together last week to determine priorities for ensuring the sport was relevant, accessible and attractive for the next decade.

"As a sport, a movement and a family, we must always challenge ourselves to be better," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said after the meeting.

"That means taking time to consider what fans and players want the future of our sport to be, a future where more people want to play and support the game, where injury risk is reducing and where all involved in the game have their say."

The proposals will be considered by World Rugby over the coming week before developing concrete proposals.