Tearful Fairweather 'proud' after just missing medal

Dunedin swimmer Erika Fairweather has narrowly missed out on winning New Zealand's first medal at the Paris Olympics after finishing fourth in the women's 400m freestyle final.

Fairweather was aiming to become the first New Zealand woman in 72 years to win an Olympic medal in the pool.

She clocked 4min 01.12sec to just miss the podium in Paris this morning.

"It wasn't my greatest performance tonight but that is sport and we move on," she said after the race.

"I'm so thankful for the support I received," a tearful Fairweather said.

"I might be crying right now but that does not mean I'm not proud of myself.

"Getting to the Olympics is a massive achievement ... to be an Olympic finalist again, to be fourth in the world - I mean, I really shouldn't be complaining."

Erika Fairweather after competing in the Women's 400m freestyle. Photo: Getty Images

Australian and world record holder Ariarne Titmus, who was always favoured heading into the event, won gold in 3min 57.49sec and Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh stormed home for silver in 3min 58.37sec.

Former Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, of the United States of America, won bronze in 4min 00.86sec.

Fairweather gave it all she had and sat comfortably behind the top three for most of the race, but had a strong back end to push Ledecky all the way in the final lap.

It is still a big moment for the New Zealand 20-year-old – who came into the event as the world champion from Doha earlier this year with the Olympic top three missing the event.

She stunned everyone to make the 400m final at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing eighth in 2021.

Coming into the final Fairweather was seeded third, behind Titmus and Ledecky, after winning her heat last night (NZ time) in 4min 02.55sec, ahead of McIntosh.

Fairweather will be back in the pool for the 200m freestyle heat at 9pm tonight.

She has a big campaign left over the coming days also competing in the 4x200m freestyle relay and the 800m freestyle events.

Dunedin swimmer Kane Follows will also compete in the 100m men's backstroke heat at 9pm and fellow Kiwi Lewis Clareburt is in the 400m men's IM also scheduled for 9pm.