Tennis NZ awards: From top 10 teen to coach of the year

Nic Jenkins, who plays premier interclub for Edgeware, is Tennis NZ’s professional coach of the year. Photo: Supplied

As a teenager, talented Christchurch tennis player Nic Jenkins was ranked in New Zealand’s top 10 for his age group and felt like he was about to peak.

But his confidence was plagued by injuries which ended up putting his promising career on hold for two years.

Almost 10 years later, Jenkins is still involved in the junior game – but now as a coach. He works full-time as the head coach at Edgeware and is the director at Elevate Tennis, which offers an academy for junior athletes and private lessons with specialist coaches in Christchurch.

The 24-year-old has now been named Tennis NZ professional coach of the year. Jenkins was one of four Cantabrians recognised at an awards ceremony in Papamoa, Tauranga, alongside Travis Moffat, Sam Clarke and David Munro.

Jenkins, who started playing tennis at 7, was also recently awarded the Canterbury club coach of the year title for the 2021/22 season.

He plays premier interclub for Edgeware but coaching is his main focus.

“I love making a positive impact on people’s lives and helping them improve in something they have a passion for,” he said.

Nic Jenkins with his professional coach of the year trophy. Photo: Supplied

“It’s an incredibly rewarding job to work on technical and tactical skills with players, then to see them execute them in their matches.”

Jenkins has worked hard to improve some of Christchurch’s best young players, founding Elevate five years ago when he believed there was a market for the business.

“I saw a lot of high performance juniors needing a bit more technique coaching and someone to watch them closely,” Jenkins said.

“I was one of the few coaches to support them on the weekends.”

Although Jenkins has worked with seniors, seeing the progress of young players is why he is focused on juniors.

“I like the idea of starting with someone and seeing their progression as a player, athlete and person over a span of 10-plus years,” he said.

Many of Jenkins’ players have been successful, with Edgeware’s Alvin Na winning national singles and doubles titles in the 12 and under category.

The young star is currently ranked No 1 in New Zealand in the under-13 category.

Jenkins wants to continue coaching juniors for another 10 years.

“I really want to see them through their junior years until they land overseas scholarships in places like the United States,” he said.

Continuing to learn from top international coaches is important to Jenkins, and he hopes his players will reflect this on the court.

“I feel like I’m only getting started.”

Stalwarts recognised for service to NZ and Canterbury

Two stalwarts of Canterbury tennis have been recognised with awards from Tennis NZ.

Sam Clarke and David Munro received the Te Tohu Hāpai award in acknowledgment their lifelong service to the sport. It complemented their Tennis NZ life membership awards.

Both are past presidents of Tennis NZ and were involved with Tennis Canterbury for decades.

Clarke was a regional administrator who sat on the Wilding Park committee for 24 years and led the preparation of the park for several Davis Cup ties.

Munro was a board member at both Tennis Canterbury and Tennis NZ and has been an umpire and referee at an international standard.

Meanwhile, Travis Moffat was named Tennis NZ wheelchair player of the year.

Moffat won the singles title at the delayed 2021 national championships in May and went on to defend his title at the 2022 edition in December.

In both tournaments, Moffat overcame fellow Cantabrian Glenn Barnes in the final, who also happens to be his doubles partner.

Moffat and Barnes are set to participate in an exhibition demonstration of wheelchair tennis today before the ASB Classic men’s semi-finals in Auckland.

-By Jaime Cunningham