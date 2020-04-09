Top swimmer becomes 'a land fish' after four weeks out of water

Hannah Bates. Photo: Supplied

Top young Canterbury swimmer Hannah Bates has never had four weeks out of the pool.

”To be honest, I’m enjoying a shower just to feel the water on me again,” the Selwyn club swimmer said.

”I’m definitely not made for being on dry land all the time.

”I’m just trying to be a land fish.”

The 19-year-old from Lincoln does not have access to a pool during the four-week coronavirus lockdown - so she has had to get inventive.

“My living room has become a makeshift gym, I’m just trying to do what I can,” she said.

Four weeks at home has had its perks, though.

“I’ve had so many sleep-ins,” she said.

“I’m getting used to waking up at 9am and 10am and I’m less stressed and feeling good in that sense.

“I’m also learning how to cook since mum usually does that for me, so she felt it was a good time for me to learn that.”

Bates said she missed the routine, even its less glamorous parts.

“I’m a very structured person so when I first heard about going into isolation initially I was a bit panicked.

“I knew there would be no swimming so I just had to grab some gym gear and put a plan in place.”

Bates had planned to compete in the New Zealand open swim championships in Auckland at the end of March but it was postponed.

That meet was meant to act as the qualifier for the Oceania Championships. which are now also on hold.

“I was really worried about how this was going to affect my season.

“I’m someone who really likes structure, routine and goals, and now I’m not sure what this year is going to look like.

“I’ve started doing some yoga and meditation and I find that is really helping me.”

Bates said everyone is in the same boat and it was up to her to make the most of the situation.

Her next scheduled meet is the New Zealand short course event in October.