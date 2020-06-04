Off-track win fuels excitement for next speedway season

By Allan Batt

Ruapuna-contracted sprintcar racer Matt Leversedge racing at Western Springs last season. Photo: Supplied

The speedway season may have come to an abrupt end due to the Covid-19 situation, but Ruapuna-contracted sprintcar racer Matt Leversedge had the biggest win of his career without needing to climb behind the wheel of his 800hp car.

Leversedge has, for several years, been a strong advocate and user of the American J&J chassis, so when the Tennessee-based company decided to run a social media competition to win a new chassis, Leversedge and his team were in their element.

“Basically we had to create a 1-3min video explaining why we choose J&J to be our chassis provider. Our video made the finals, in which we were competing against seven others, all American. We were the only international entry,” he said.

“It was super-cool to end up winning the frame, the response from our fans and the speedway community in general was unreal and certainly helped us get the win.

“I think it’s a credit to what we’ve been doing for the past two years on social media and we’ve gained a really loyal following, which is what you need to win a competition like this that was worth around $15,000.

“It’s a massive boost for our small team after blowing a motor at the nationals earlier in the year, we certainly aren’t a ‘big’ budget team like a lot of fans assume.

“We make a lot of our own parts and always try to shop second-hand. So hopefully this will help propel our team to a new level this coming summer.”

Matt Leversedge. Photo: Supplied

Leversedge and his team are still piecing together plans for the coming season, but are ever-so-mindful the Covid situation could impact it. But he is also very mindful that the 2020/21 season is Ruapuna’s 60th.

“I’ve heard that there will be some big races, and being a third generation racer at Ruapuna that’s exciting. Although we do race up north a lot, I’m still a proud member of the club and happy to have a ‘C’ on the tail tank,” he said.

“With the new J&J chassis coming our way due to our fans loyalty and support, we really are going to go all out to thank everyone for helping us realise a dream, and upgrade in a fashion that otherwise may have been out of our reach.”

Last season, Leversedge became the first Christchurch-registered driver to record a sprintcar feature race win at the iconic Western Springs track in Auckland, and the win will certainly help level up the ‘playing field’ for him.

“Some of those teams up there have really big backers. We are grateful for all of the support that we have, but hitting the track next summer in a brand new car will certainly be a huge boost to our aspirations,” he said.