Up the Wahs and sold-out semi-final

Shaun Johnson : Getty Images.

Warriors fans are currently watching their team at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium in one of the most anticipated matches in years.

The game against the Newcastle Knights kicked off at 6pm.

"Up the Wahs."

It is the catch cry heard all across the land, the team that has ignited a fire in sports fans.

The tickets for tonight's game sold out in a matter of minutes.

Fan Daniel missed out but he will still be gathering with friends and whānau to watch.

"We're out with the boys to have a barbecue, watch the game. It feels amazing you know, I was born in 1995... Up the Wahs."

Rob also hoped it will be the Warriors' night.

''To have the boys and to have them home to do it after all that time is awesome, it is a sell-out and I am sure we will smash the Knights... easy."

The team also has the confidence of Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"We're excited, you know, it is a big occasion for our footy club, we have worked hard to get here and look, you can't be over confident, but you know, the boys have prepared well and we are really looking forward to a positive result".