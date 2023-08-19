Warriors honour Anderson in style

Daniel Anderson : Getty Images

The Warriors survived a scare from the Sea Eagles last night to scrape home 29-22 at Daniel Anderson Stadium.

The result marks the first time in 21 years that the side has won six on the trot and keeps them third on the NRL ladder.

Winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored a stunning hat-trick to go to the top of the competition's try scoring charts with 21.

A controversial moment occurred late in the piece when Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad knocked over fellow fullback Rueben Garrick in the air who was then slammed down on his back.

As Garrick was collecting the ball on the bounce, no penalty was given to the dismay of Manly coach Anthony Seibold.

"It was ridiculous, it was absolutely ridiculous," he said.

Both teams went on first-half runs which saw them score 16 unanswered points, but with Manly edging out an advantage thanks to Jason Saab's hat-trick and an earlier Jake Arthur strike.

Captain Tohu Harris got over for his third try in as many games, before Watene-Zelezniak took it upon himself to give the hosts the lead with a pair of special tries.

The first was a trademark flying finish in the corner, before he embarked on a monster run that left Arthur flat on the deck on his way to the line.

But whatever the Warriors could do with ball in hand, so too could the Sea Eagles it seemed, as they then had their turn at running in three tries, during a period which saw both sides also have four-pointers ruled out by the Bunker.

Saab's third three minutes from the half was followed by a sideline conversion from Garrick which put him into fifth on Manly's all-time scorers list and gave his side a 22-16 lead at the half.

Watene-Zelezniak's third and a Adam Pompey sideline conversion tied scores at 22-all and they stayed that way until the 73rd minute when Marata Niukore - who was playing in the centres after Marcelo Montoya's 67th minute injury forced a reshuffle - was put into a gap by Shaun Johnson and ran 35 metres for the match winner.

The Sea Eagles had their chances late but couldn't find a way through, before Johnson kicked a field goal to ice the win at the death.

Andrew Webster said it was a relieving result.

"We made it hard for ourselves with some errors at times."

Webster said Watene-Zelezniak is now easily among the best wingers in the game after another outstanding performance.

"The tries are the icing on the cake, he's a freak at it, he's unbelievable."

The Warriors have two regular season games remaining against the Sharks and Dolphins.