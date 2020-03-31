Wildcats pull pin on 2020 campaign

Clive Beaumont The Canterbury Wildcats have pulled out of any potential women’s national basketball league campaign this year due to "insurmountable challenges associated with Covid-19."

The competition was set to run alongside the men’s NBL between April and July but had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Canterbury Basketball Association general manager Clive Beaumont said it was the only viable option left in these tough times.

"Although the NBL has not cancelled the season, the circumstances we are facing financially and practically mean that we will be unable to put a team on the floor in 2020 regardless of a modified format, if there is one,” he said in a statement.

A post on the team’s Facebook page confirmed the decision over the weekend.

”It is with much regret that the Wildcats management team has called time on the 2020 season due to insurmountable challenges associated with Covid-19,” the statement read.

”Coach Dene Robinson had selected a very competitive team led by veteran point guard and former Tall Fern Shea Crotty and bolstered by talented imports, Russian Marita Davydova and American Deanna Kuzmanic.

”Travel bans have meant neither import will now be coming. Internal travel is also impossible. Facilities closures have meant the team has lost all training locations. And given the Government's guidelines around alert level 4, training together is impossible.”

The situation also meant the Wildcats Scholarship programme for 2020 has had to be suspended.

Beaumont was quick to praise the players and sponsors and vowed the team would be back in 2021.

"We know the team is devastated - they all worked hard for selection and have been training hard in spite of the circumstances,” he said.

”We also want to thank all of our wonderful sponsors who came on board in 2020 and we look forward to having a great season in 2021."