World bowls gets physical

Andrew Kelly tackles the man fleeing from police during the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast. Photo: Alis Butten/Sporting Highlights

Otago lawn bowler Andrew Kelly has bowled over a pitch invader at the World Bowls Championships with a running tackle that would’ve made the All Blacks proud.

Kelly - New Zealand’s 2022 pairs champion - was in the middle of his quarter-final match in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast yesterday when the young man dashed onto the green hotly pursued by police.

The lawn bowls green might have seemed a perfect getaway, with athletes better known for their tactical nous than speed, but the man hadn’t counted on Kelly being there, a spectator from Invercargill’s Waihopai Bowling Club said.

"The guy saw the space and was met by a beautiful Wellingtonian tackle and even better there was no damage to the green," the spectator said.

They said the moment shocked the crowd but they were quick to applaud Kelly and the Aussie police.

"Andrew tackled him and blew him over and a spectator went in to help hold him down before police swarmed in - eight police came," the spectator said.

The spectator said the young man was still screaming as he was led away down the road.

Police caught up with the man after Kelly took him down. Photo: Alis Butten/Sporting Highlights

Otago bowler Kelly said he was first alerted by a commotion on the street.

"You could hear sirens and a bit of drama going on in the street outside the bowling club and then some bloke just ran through with police right behind him," Kelly said.

"Putting two and two together, I picked up he was probably wanted by the coppers."

Already riding a high from having just played a "really good shot", Kelly said there had been a lull in the game while his opposition considered how best to respond to his bowl.

"So I had a bit of time on my hands to deal to the situation (of the pitch invader) and just reacted accordingly," he said.

"I was probably about 20 metres away from him, and he was sort of running by me so I had to run to him."

"He was trying to get away, and across the green was the shortest path for him, so I took it upon myself to get to him and that’s that."

Kelly said he’s never seen a situation like it during a bowls game.

"There’s been streakers. All sporting events have that sort of thing happen but I guess this to me was quite a bit different because he was obviously wanted for doing something naughty."