World Cup football takes precedence over All Blacks

Shannon Frizell charges over the line against the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium on July 15. Photo: Getty Images

Prepare for a rather unusual test week in Dunedin.

In fact, it will basically be unprecedented — but it is unlikely you will hear many complaints next week.

The All Blacks will break from long-standing tradition and not arrive in the South until Friday week, the day before they play the Wallabies in a rare afternoon kick-off at Forsyth Barr Stadium for the Bledisloe Cup.

Fear not: our beloved men in black have not suddenly decided Dunedin’s weather or parking are major concerns.

The bustle and excitement of the Fifa Women’s World Cup take precedence over everything else.

With the stadium and regular training grounds off limits until later in the week, and Dunedin accommodation also at a premium, the All Blacks will prepare for the test in Christchurch after playing the Wallabies in Melbourne this Saturday night.

They will then head to Dunedin for a captain’s run next Friday.

It will mean limited opportunities to create the usual test buzz around Dunedin, but given the city will still be basking in the warmth generated by the sell-out crowd for the clash between the Football Ferns and Switzerland on Sunday night, it would be a cold heart that moaned about that.

Rugby fans wanting to get into the mood might like to consider adopting the opposition team.

The Wallabies arrive in Dunedin on Sunday and will initially train at John McGlashan College and Peter Johnstone Park.

- A special Otago Daily Times Bledisloe Cup publication will be included in the newspaper next Wednesday.