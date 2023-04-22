World Rugby shake-up: All Blacks and Boks 'would never meet again' wearing main strip

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
To accommodate for more than 300 million people worldwide with colour vision deficiency or colour blindness, World Rugby is asking international teams to wear either light or dark strips from 2025.
But South African Rugby has written to the sport's governing body indicating it does not feel comfortable swapping its bottle green jersey for white in games against the All Blacks.
While the radical change is expected in two years time, World Rugby has begun working with nations to avoid colour clashes at this year's World Cup, including Australia, with the Wallabies to wear a white top against Portugal at the pinnacle event in France.
South African Rugby Union president Rian Oberholzer said the proud rugby nation was resisting the call to wear an alternate strip.
"For instance, it would mean that the Springboks and All Blacks would never meet again with both in their primary colours at any World Rugby event."
"Your focus is on the ball, you're running and scanning the whole time.... [it's] because there's not that real clear division in our eyes, I suppose."
With potential ramifications on how often the All Blacks can wear their iconic jersey, New Zealand Rugby has been contacted for comment.
By Penny Miles