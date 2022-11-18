Woman sentenced over ambulance officer's death

Sean Dickey died in a crash in Christchurch on April 19 this year. Photo: Facebook

"A silent howl emitted from me but the tears did not come.”

“I was in absolute despair and disbelief,” recalled the mother of a young off-duty St John ambulance officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

She was describing the moment police knocked on her door to tell her that Sean Dickey, her only child, was dead.

It was just like in the movies, she said.

On Thursday, the Christchurch District Court’s public gallery was packed with friends, family and “extended St John family” in honour of Dickey, who was 22 when he was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle with his friend on April 19 this year.

Emergency services who rushed to the intersection of Halswell Rd and Aidanfield Drive in Christchurch around 6.45pm that day were devastated to find one of their own involved in the crash.

His death has also undeniably crushed “the proudest parents you could imagine”.

Driver prosecuted

Four months later, police laid charges against Anja Jacoba Maria Hermina Derks, 61, of Christchurch.

Derks earlier pleaded guilty to careless driving causing Dickey’s death and careless driving causing injury.

Yesterday at her sentencing, Judge Quentin Hix described the case as one of the most difficult types for the court to conduct.

In an emotional victim impact statement Dickey’s mother told the court her heart had been ripped out and the tears had not stopped since her son’s death.

She and Dickey’s father were both “so proud” when he bought his motorcycle and hi-vis gear, saying they “never doubted he would be a responsible driver”.

Her son was the kind of person who always involved others and would often invite people outside of his friend group to his birthday parties.

During a high school trip that involved walking up a mountain, he reached the top, dumped his gear and headed straight back down to help the rest of the climbers.

She said she would miss the laughs and special times shared as a family but would miss her son’s hugs most of all.

Since Dickey’s death, his mother has been prescribed a variety of sleeping and anti-anxiety medication and has lost the joy she once had.

“I can count the good times on my hand, there are not many... No one can give me an answer on when I will feel better.

“The grief has settled in all parts of my body.”

She said she likes to imagine he died on a “beautiful evening riding with his best mate”.

Anja Derks was sentenced community work, disqualification from driving and emotional harm payment for careless driving causing the death of a young man and injuring another. Photo / George Heard

Dickey’s best friend who was riding with him the night he died said although he and Dickey were always safe drivers, it was not enough to keep them from harm.

He also works for St John and fears the next time he attends a crash site it will be triggering for him.

“On the road, I’m forever looking for other vehicles despite having right of way.”

He spent nine days in hospital and was unable to walk for three months. His injuries will likely lead to chronic pain and arthritis, he said.

Although motorcycling is his hobby, the man does not know if or when he will take his bike out again.

Judge Hix said Derks and Dickey lived close to each other and in the most tragic way possible, their paths had crossed.

He considered the remorse Derks showed was genuine and the offending was on the lower end of the spectrum.

The case was well-suited for a restorative justice meeting, the judge said, encouraging that to happen if both parties agreed.

Derks’ lawyer Sean Mcintyre underscored just how apologetic Derks was.

“Nothing she says is ever going to undo it or bring young Sean back. A young man’s life was lost and a son was taken away.”

He said Derks had a “completely unblemished” driving record and did not have a single demerit point.

Derks was sentenced to 100 hours of community work, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay an emotional harm payment of $3000.

The money will go towards a charitable trust in Dickey’s name set up by his parents to assist with emerging leaders, and to Dickey’s friend who has had to take a significant amount of time off work.

On the evening of the crash, Dickey and a friend were riding their motorbikes northbound on Halswell Rd.

Derks was driving home in the opposite direction in a Ford Endura.

The motorcyclists were approaching the intersection of Halswell Rd and Aidanfield Dr, which has a posted 80km/h speed limit.

Dickey was the lead rider, wearing high vis and travelling at 80km/h. His friend was wearing predominantly dark clothing with less reflective material, the summary of facts stated.

Derks slowed as she approached the intersection to turn right into Aidanfield Dr.

The police crash investigation report suggests she was “making an unhurried turn at the intersection. That behaviour is consistent with the driver having looked but failed to see the approaching motorcyclists.”

Dickey was about 43m from the intersection as Derks began to cross his lane.

He braked and skidded for .44 seconds and tipped the motorbike over to its left, striking the front passenger door of Derks’ car. He came to a stop under her vehicle.

His friend was hit by Derks’ front door and he landed near the gutter.

Dickey suffered high-energy impact injuries to his chest, abdomen and pelvis.

He died at the scene. His friend suffered a broken femur and fractured heel.

After the crash, Derks was in “shock and disbelief, shaking and hyperventilating”, the summary said.

She told a person at the scene she hadn’t seen the motorcyclists and couldn’t understand what had happened.

“She was very concerned about the motorcyclists, asking how they were.”