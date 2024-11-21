100 years of croquet

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Leith Croquet Club members gather for a centennial celebration on Saturday at the club’s pavilion in Quentin Avenue, Woodhaugh.

Club spokeswoman Joan Carter said despite Saturday’s weather it all went very well.

Some members opted to wear 1920s dress for the anniversary.

After speeches and short croquet games with guests, members took part in a catered high tea in the afternoon.

On Sunday a mini tournament was held.