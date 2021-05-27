$120m Warmer Kiwi Homes funding welcomed

Dunedin Cosy Homes Trust project manager Jeremy Baker, pictured with a Home Energy Audit Kit, welcomes the continuation of Warmer Kiwi Homes funding. Photo: Supplied

Last week’s Budget announcement of $120million to extend the Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme is good news for Dunedin homeowners.

That is the response from Dunedin Cosy Homes Trust project manager Jeremy Baker, who says the support of local funders ensures it will be "business as usual" for the scheme in Otago.

Mr Baker said there had been a change in the level of the EECA grants, which would be reduced from covering 90% to 80% of the cost of insulating a home.

However, using funding from the Otago Community Trust and Dunedin City Council, the Cosy Homes Trust would continue to top up the grants to 100%, Mr Baker said.

The reduction in the Warmer Kiwi Homes grants was no surprise, as they were increased from 67% to 90% last year as part of the Covid-19 response, he said.

"Last year’s increase and top-up really helped to drive uptake of the scheme," he said.

Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods said the $120million in funding would ensure an extra 47,700 insulation and heating retrofits across the country.

Mr Baker said the Cosy Homes Trust assisted 750 homeowners to insulate their homes with top-up grants last year, and expected to help a similar number this year.

Grants to help people install suitable heating would also continue, up to a cap of $300.

There are criteria for accessing the grants — the home must be owner-occupied, built before 2008 and the owner must have a Community Services Card, or the home must be in a designated "Warm Up Zone".