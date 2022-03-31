1386 cases in South

As at 1pm yesterday there were 15,918 community cases in New Zealand and 817 people in hospital, of whom 24 were in intensive care units or high dependency units.

There were a further 14 deaths reported yesterday, meaning the total number of reported deaths stands at 317.

Four of the deaths yesterday were in the Auckland region, four were in Waikato, and the Lakes DHB region, Wellington region, Nelson-Marlborough region, Canterbury region, South Canterbury region and Southern DHB region each recorded one death.

Five of those who died were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and three were in their 90s.

Of the 14 people who died only one was female.

The number of new community cases in the Southern DHB region was 1386.

There are 26 people in hospital in the Southern region.