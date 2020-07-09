Thursday, 9 July 2020

$20,000 for community builders among grants

    Dunedin groups received funding from the Otago Community Trust.

    Community builders received a $20,000 grant to assist with the ongoing activities and initiatives of the Community Builders Group.

    The Community Builders Group works with a range of greater Dunedin communities, supporting grassroots community development and established and emerging community leadership, alongside sharing knowledge, expertise and providing professional development opportunities.

    Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the trust was pleased to offer funding support to assist community-led development activity in the Otago region.

    "The trust is pleased to support place-based community leadership, sharing knowledge of best practice and building resilient local communities to empower themselves in the current Covid-19 environment,"Ms Bridger said.

    Other groups to receive grants were the Aphasia New Zealand Charitable Trust ($3000), Harington Point Community Society Inc ($180,000), Chisholm Park Golf Club Inc ($8000) and the New Zealand Chinese Association Otago and Southland Branch Inc ($10,000).

