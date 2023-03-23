500-plus entries for 3 Peaks race

Top-quality action is expected for the 3 Peaks Mountain Race which returns on Sunday.

The race is organised by the Leith Harrier and Athletic Club.

Club president Chris Sole said more than 500 entries had been received for the 40th outing of the popular race.

As well as the classic 3 Peaks 26km run or walk, events taking place included the 3 Peaks +1, a 55km run and the Race over the Summit 11km run or walk.

Some of the best ultra-runners in New Zealand had signed up, he said.

Runners to look out for in the women’s 3 Peaks +1 55km race include women’s Kepler Challenge winner Katie Morgan of Wanaka, South African runner Naomi Brand of Cape Town, Rose Pearson of Canterbury, as well as local talent Margie Campbell of Dunedin.

Five-times Kepler Challenge winner, Daniel Jones of Wellington, would be one to watch for the men’s 3 Peaks +1, he said.

The original 3 Peaks 26km had a strong local field with Kristy Eyles of Dunedin looking to defend her title.

However Rebecca Allnut and Aly Craigie, both of Dunedin, were in good form and could challenge for the top placings, he said.

In the Race over the Summit 11km, Becky De la Harpe of Dunedin could well be the women’s winner, Sole said.