$56.5K raised in charity golf

Gathered at the Otago Golf Club for a charity-focused event are golfers (from left) Samuel Panirau, Cody McMullen, Logan Clarke, Jeffrey Broughton, Richard Johnson, Matt Carrington and Jeff Wilson. PHOTO: JOE ALLISON

Golfing and giving came together last week as 111 players took part in the Findex Charity Golf Day at the Otago Golf Club.

The day was a chance to not only enjoy a fun round of golf, but to help raise money for the Findex Community Fund, a charitable trust of integrated financial services firm Findex.

The day raised $56,500, far exceeding last year’s stirling effort of $18,000 raised in Nelson.

Findex Dunedin office managing partner Phil Sinclair said he was delighted with the turnout of players and their generosity of spirit and wallet, including a new record for funds raised.

“We were hoping to exceed the $18,000 raised in Nelson last year, and boy, have we knocked some socks off,” he said.

A portion of the funds will also be distributed to local charities Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust, Dunedin Night Shelter and Garden to Table.

"While all businesses contribute to society by providing essential goods and services, giving more to great causes has stepped up a notch with everyone coming to the party in a big way this year," he said.

This year’s sponsors included Tax Management New Zealand, Southern Motor Group, and Fiordland Discovery, which gave away a six-night cruise on Fiordland Jewel in the auction fundraiser following the day out on the course.

Another major prize auctioned off was a stay at VOMO Beach Bungalow Villas in Fiji for the winning bidder.