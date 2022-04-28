60 Plus celebrates 30 years and a new location

The late Fred Stuart, founding father of Dunedin 60+ Club, and his wife of 75 years, Joan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

We’ve followed the rules and kept ourselves safe.

We are now looking forward to celebrating 30 years of activities based on ‘‘friendship, fellowship and fun’’, in our new premises in the Blind Low Vision hall (formerly the Blind Foundation), 458 Hillside Rd. The entrance is off Law St, and there is plenty of free parking in the area.

The members’ meeting on May 4 will be our 30th anniversary celebration as well as our annual meeting.

We will have an open-mic session and invite anyone and everyone who wishes to say a few words to come forward and share their 60+ experiences with the rest of us.

Unfortunately, Fred Stuart, our founding father (October 5, 1925-February 4, 2022), will not be present to celebrate with us.

However, he will be hailed as a forward-looking man whose remarkable contribution to the club has made it what it is today.

They say behind every successful man is an amazing woman, and Joan Stuart, Fred’s wife of 75 years, certainly fits that description.

In our new venue, our hours will be slightly different — the doors will open at 1pm and the meeting will start at 1.30pm. The entrance fee is $2.

We are looking forward to greeting new members as well as old, to our new quarters.