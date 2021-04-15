Thursday, 15 April 2021

90th birthday no reason to slow down for tramper

    1. The Star

    Lester Harvey, of Mosgiel, cuts the cake during a celebration for his 90th birthday thrown by the...
    Lester Harvey, of Mosgiel, cuts the cake during a celebration for his 90th birthday thrown by the Taieri Recreational Tramping Club. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Mosgiel man Lester Harvey still rides his bicycle to events and is an active member of the Taieri Recreational Tramping Club, at the ripe old age of 90.

    Mr Harvey’s 90th birthday was marked by his tramping club friends and colleagues last week, with a walk at Tuktukitoa wetlands, in Henley, followed by a shared lunch at Momona Hall.

    A dab hand in the kitchen, Mr Harvey also made his own birthday cake.

    A member of the Taieri Recreational Tramping Club for the past 12 years, Mr Harvey takes part in most of its regular Wednesday outings, from beach walks to trails.

    Prior to joining the club, he had been involved in the Mosgiel Railway Embankment Beautification Project, which involved clearing scrub from more than 5km of rail corridor and replanting it with 18,000 donated plants.

    A community-minded citizen all his life, Mr Harvey was recognised with a Queens Service Award in 2009.

