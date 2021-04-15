90th birthday no reason to slow down for tramper

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mr Harvey’s 90th birthday was marked by his tramping club friends and colleagues last week, with a walk at Tuktukitoa wetlands, in Henley, followed by a shared lunch at Momona Hall.
A dab hand in the kitchen, Mr Harvey also made his own birthday cake.
A member of the Taieri Recreational Tramping Club for the past 12 years, Mr Harvey takes part in most of its regular Wednesday outings, from beach walks to trails.
Prior to joining the club, he had been involved in the Mosgiel Railway Embankment Beautification Project, which involved clearing scrub from more than 5km of rail corridor and replanting it with 18,000 donated plants.
A community-minded citizen all his life, Mr Harvey was recognised with a Queens Service Award in 2009.