Accolade for Code

Dunedin City Council’s work on the development of Code — New Zealand Centre of Digital Excellence was awarded best practice winner for sector development at the Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ) Conference last week.

The accolade recognised the collaborative approach undertaken by Enterprise Dunedin in bringing together industry, mana whenua and local partners including Te Pukenga and the University of Otago, to create the only dedicated video game development programme of its kind in New Zealand.

Enterprise Dunedin has led the development and establishment of Code, with an aim to grow a $1 billion video game industry in New Zealand.