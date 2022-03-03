Thursday, 3 March 2022

Active transport activities

    1. The Star

    Active transport is the focus of two events in Dunedin next week.

    Primary school children are being encouraged to walk or wheel (skate, scooter or cycle) to school during Walk n’ Wheel Week, Monday March 7 to Friday, March 11.

    Meanwhile, Wednesday, March 9, is Walk2Work Day — a national event to promote walking as a viable, healthy and affordable transport option.

    Dunedin City Council Safe and Sustainable Travel co-ordinator Janet Young said

    the council would be running a photo competition to encourage people to take part in Walk2Work Day.

    Participants can post photos to the Connecting Dunedin Facebook or Instagram pages of themselves walking on the day, and be in with a chance to win a pair of walking shoes.

     

     

     

