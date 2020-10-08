All ages benefit from technology classes

Young computer fans Daniel Hill (9, at front) and Ethan Wright (12) work on technology problems with guidance from Com2Tech volunteer Annashae Drummond (right) and general manager Amy Souquet. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Empowering everyone to have access to the digital world, from children to older people, is a labour of love for Dunedin-based digital inclusion advocate Amy Souquet.

"A lot of people, including older folk, are being left behind on technology," she said.

"They don’t know what device to get or how to set it up, and if they are given something they don’t necessarily know how to use it."

Mrs Souquet is general manager for the Community Communications Technology Trust (Com2Tech), which for the past year has worked in partnership with local and national organisations to provide free technology learning for people of all ages.

The work is in partnership with the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa, which aims to provide equal opportunities for all New Zealanders to access technology.

The Alliance is a wide-ranging partnership of organisations, from libraries to not-for-profits, who are all working to achieve this goal.

In the midst of Covid-19 lockdown, the Alliance released its better digital futures programme for over-65s, and also broadened the low-cost SkinnyJump internet access scheme from just families to include anyone with a barrier to internet access.

Mrs Souquet was pleased about that, saying the scheme was ideal for older people.

A registered charity, Com2Tech is setting up community drop-in sessions in North East Valley and around Dunedin, and facilitates free classes in technology basics, using modules provided by partners at the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa.

"We run community classes at the same time as our tech time for kids, so when people get stuck they can put their hands up and the kids help them out," Ms Souquet said.

This gives digitally savvy children the opportunity to increase their technology skills and also to share their knowledge with others.

"We wanted to find a way for them to give back, while also improving their communication skills."

Com2Tech also helps provide low-cost refurbished devices for families, individuals and not-for-profit organisations, tailoring devices to specific needs.

"We have collected up a variety of devices, such as tablets and phones to utilise in classes, although we always need more to help others.

"That’s why it would be great to connect with organisations wanting tech spaces, who are looking to get or pass on devices, or who want to work with us."