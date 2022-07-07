All or nothing for rugby semifinalists

After a shorter Dunedin club rugby season caused by Covid and general illness, the playoffs for the top spot are already upon us.

This weekend will see premier teams Taieri playing against Dunedin and Kaikorai against Southern in the semifinals.

Taieri breezed into the Dunedin premier club semifinals with comfortable 43-20 win over University at Peter Johnstone Park last Saturday.

The Eels will host Dunedin in one semifinal, while Kaikorai secured home advantage for the other semifinal against Southern.

Both games have been moved to an earlier kickoff time to make way for the sold-out All Blacks test against Ireland at the stadium.

Taieri will host Dunedin at Peter Johnstone Park at 1pm, and Kaikorai will play Southern at Bishopscourt at 2pm.

Southern, if it can maintain the momentum up front, will be a force to be reckoned with in its semifinal against Kaikorai, but Dunedin has a mountain of work to do to get anywhere near champion-elect Taieri in the other semifinal.

Rugby Chat will continue with highlights from one of the games, with after-match interviews streamed to the ODT website.

The finals will be covered by Channel 39-Southern Television and are scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 16, under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

BY LUKE CHAPMAN

Channel 39-Southern TV production manager