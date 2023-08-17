Almost $5000 raised for Dunedin RDA

A country themed midwinter ball has raised close to $5000 for Dunedin Riding for the Disabled.

The Dunedin Mid Winter Ball at the Wingatui Community Hall organised by Sarah Fraser and Rachael Taylor has raised $4895.79 for the Fairfield charity which provides therapeutic horse riding and horse care for people with disabilities.

A Dunedin Riding for the Disabled spokesperson said it was extremely grateful for the generous contribution.

"Their funds will buy a new saddle for Sam, our newest RDA equine team member, and to help with our farrier costs for term three ensuring our ponies’ feet stay strong and healthy during the colder, muckier months of winter.

"The money will also go towards a new electric fence unit and fencing supplies ensuring we keep our cheeky ponies in their paddocks at night and away from the hay shed."

Miss Taylor said plans for next year’s ball had already begun.

"We can’t wait to announce the proceeds recipient and theme for 2024 ... watch this space."