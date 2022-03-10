Ambulance demand up

Emergency ambulance services across New Zealand recorded a record number of calls to 111 ambulance communications centres over the weekend.

At its peak on Sunday, St John and Wellington Free Ambulance recorded 2322 calls for help nationwide into ambulance communications centres in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch — about 100 more calls a day than the previous record.

With high numbers of staff absent due to illness, anyone calling 111 for an ambulance can expect a delay.

People are asked to phone 111 only in genuine emergencies.

If they are feeling unwell, or need health advice, they should call their regular health provider, their GP, or Healthline, or visit covid19.govt.nz and consider alternative methods of transport to medical facilities for non-urgent conditions.