Ambulance labour cut during strikes

Hato Hone St John is reminding the public to save 111 for life-threatening emergencies while strike action continues.

Members of First Union and the New Zealand Ambulance Association division of the Amalgamated Workers Union New Zealand withdrew labour from part of their shifts yesterday and will do so again from 4am on Saturday through to 4am on Sunday.

St John Emergency Ambulance Operations deputy chief executive Dan Ohs asked people to reserve 111 calls for life-threatening emergencies.

"We would remind the public that during strike action they can still call 111 and get help in a life-threatening emergency. For all non-emergencies, we are asking people to please remember to contact Healthline or consider self-transporting to an urgent care clinic or hospital," Mr Ohs said.

Looking ahead to Saturday, St John was confident that the plans it had in place alongside its union partners would keep its people and patients safe.

For more information go to: www.stjohn.org.nz/action