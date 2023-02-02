Thursday, 2 February 2023

And the winners are ...

    1. The Star
    Marama Harrison, of Dunedin, won first place for her photograph of cousins (from left) Amelia...
    Marama Harrison, of Dunedin, won first place for her photograph of cousins (from left) Amelia Dunn (3), Katara Harrison (2) and Oscar Dunn (3) enjoying Christmas holidays together on a creek-side farm. PHOTO: MARAMA HARRISON
    Sara Cross, of Dunedin, won second place for her photograph of siblings (from left) Benji (10),...
    Sara Cross, of Dunedin, won second place for her photograph of siblings (from left) Benji (10), Georgia (1) and Noah Fitiao-Cross (13) at Splash Out, the Tuapeka Aquatic Centre in Lawrence. PHOTO: SARA CROSS
    Megan Woodman, of Dunedin, won third place for her photograph of Orpheus Woodman (2) seated on a...
    Megan Woodman, of Dunedin, won third place for her photograph of Orpheus Woodman (2) seated on a tractor in Balclutha. PHOTO: MEGAN WOODMAN

    Marama Harrison has won first place in The Star Snap & Win Family Holiday Photo Competition.

    Second place went to Sara Cross, and third place went to Megan Woodman for a photo of Orpheus Woodman (2) seated on a tractor in Balclutha.

    Each of the winners get a prize from The Photo Gallery.

    The competition was judged by Otago Daily Times illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery.

    Mr Jaquiery said there had been some delightful photographs submitted for the competition and it had been difficult to choose a winner.

    The photographs entered would "provide lasting memories of wonderful holiday times", he said. 