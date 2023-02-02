And the winners are ...

Marama Harrison has won first place in The Star Snap & Win Family Holiday Photo Competition.

Second place went to Sara Cross, and third place went to Megan Woodman for a photo of Orpheus Woodman (2) seated on a tractor in Balclutha.

Each of the winners get a prize from The Photo Gallery.

The competition was judged by Otago Daily Times illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery.

Mr Jaquiery said there had been some delightful photographs submitted for the competition and it had been difficult to choose a winner.

The photographs entered would "provide lasting memories of wonderful holiday times", he said.