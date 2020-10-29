Thursday, 29 October 2020

Anti-acne food national finalist

    1. The Star

    At the Young Enterprise Scheme regional final in Dunedin are Bayfield High School pupils (from...
    At the Young Enterprise Scheme regional final in Dunedin are Bayfield High School pupils (from left) Abby Green, Alex Livingstone and Robert Donohoe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    A sales pitch of an acne-busting superfood won a team of Dunedin pupils the chance to represent Otago in the Young Enterprise Scheme national finals.

    The Bayfield High School pupils — Abby Green, Alex Livingstone and Robert Donohoe — launched their company Abalro to sell a supplement powder created from barberries in the competition.

    To win the regional title, Abalro completed a range of business milestones during the year including validation, pitching, promotion and sales challenges.

    At the regional finals, teams pitched their business to a panel of judges.

    Their pitch included how barberries, an Iranian superfood, could reduce cholesterol, was high in antioxidants and vitamins, and could reduce acne by up to 40% if taken regularly across a month. The team will enter a Dragon’s Den-style national final against 20 other teams at Te Papa in Wellington on December 10 to vie for the title of company of the year and more than $23,000 in prizes. Other winners at the regional finals include:

    The best financial performance award to Otago Boys’ High School team EduCard NZ.

    The marketing award to Columba College team Dove Ambition.

    The leadership award to Dove Ambition team member Gabrielle Bird, of Columba College.

    The sales performance award to Otago Boys’ High School team Whitu.

