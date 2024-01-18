Art responds to poem

The first work for the Dunedin Public Art Gallery’s Rear Window Moving Image Programme this year is Sione Faletau’s Toroa/Toloa.

Using audio waveforms, and morphing them into kupesi patterns, Faletau’s work responds to Hone Tuwhare’s 1987 poem Toroa: Albatross through a digital soundscape supported by a fangufangu (Tongan nose flute).

Faletau acknowledges both the toroa (royal albatross) and the Southern Cross constellation known in Tonga as toloa.

After receiving a Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Award and a scholarship from Elam School of Fine Art at the University of Auckland in 2016, Auckland-based Faletau completed a doctor of fine arts at the university.

Toroa/Toloa will screen until March 3 in the gallery’s rear window, at 40 Moray Pl.