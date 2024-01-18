Art responds to poem

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The first work for the Dunedin Public Art Gallery’s Rear Window Moving Image Programme this year is Sione Faletau’s Toroa/Toloa.
Using audio waveforms, and morphing them into kupesi patterns, Faletau’s work responds to Hone Tuwhare’s 1987 poem Toroa: Albatross through a digital soundscape supported by a fangufangu (Tongan nose flute).
Faletau acknowledges both the toroa (royal albatross) and the Southern Cross constellation known in Tonga as toloa.
After receiving a Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Award and a scholarship from Elam School of Fine Art at the University of Auckland in 2016, Auckland-based Faletau completed a doctor of fine arts at the university.
Toroa/Toloa will screen until March 3 in the gallery’s rear window, at 40 Moray Pl.