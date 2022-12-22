Art Society exhibition opens

Among the works on display in the Otago Art Society’s affordable art exhibition are (left, from top) Mt Cook Overlooking Pukaki by Pat Hunter, Lawyers Head by Sylvia Carter, Pink Beach Sunrise by HJ Beckers, (centre) Haywain by Christopher Vialle, (right, from top) Sind Wir Traum by Michael Young and Whimsical Wanderer by Debbie Cleland. Photo: Supplied

The Otago Art Society is hosting its annual affordable art exhibition, entitled "Love, Buy, Take", this holiday season.

The society’s galleries on the first floor of Dunedin Railway Station are filled with a wide variety of art works of all styles, created by artist members.

If you love it, then you can buy it and take it with you, with all artworks priced at $1000 and under.

The constantly evolving exhibition runs until January 21.

New artworks arrive daily.

They are great for Christmas presents or those travelling and wanting to take one then and there.

Entry is free, and there is ramp access into the building and then a lift up to level 1.