Arts festival to feature new ballet

The Dunedin Arts Festival in April will feature Subtle Dances, the debut show for newly formed New Zealand dance company BalletCollective Aotearoa. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin Arts Festival director Charlie Unwin is delighted to finally have the opportunity to announce the first shows in the April, 2021 festival.

Originally set for October this year, the Dunedin Arts Festival had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

As part of a comprehensive programme of live music, theatre, and dances, running from April 6 to 25, the festival will feature the debut season of newly-formed New Zealand dance company BalletCollective Aotearoa.

"This is a truly exciting combination of a new company presenting three new works," Mr Unwin said.

"Subtle Dances is a fantastic teaser of what’s to come in the 2021 Dunedin Arts Festival, which will be a jam-packed programme that everyone will want to be a part of."

The change of dates had opened up new opportunities for the festival, allowing it to work closely with Auckland Arts Festival and the Festival of Colour in Wanaka.

It had also aligned Dunedin Arts Festival with other festivals on at the same time, including Dunedin Fringe Festival, Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival, Wild Dunedin and the Otago Rally.

"Perhaps with all these events, it might even set us on the path to claiming the crown as New Zealand’s festival city," Mr Unwin said.

Dunedin Arts Festival director Charlie Unwin. PHOTO: FRANCES WILSON

The festival had been unable to include international acts in its programme, and would instead include world-class acts from all over New Zealand.

"We have some really exciting New Zealand shows coming, and there are also some fantastic local productions scheduled."

The impact of Covid-19 on artists’ touring internationally had had some benefits for New Zealand artists, who were gaining more exposure through touring, he said.

"And all of the regional and larger arts festivals are featuring local shows."

The Dunedin Arts Festival would use many of the city’s venues, from the Town Hall and Regent Theatre to Knox Church and Hanover Hall, depending on the size of the shows.

It would also include some free performances, to give families on a budget the chance to enjoy the festival experience, Mr Unwin said.

"We are really working on keeping shows as accessible as possible."

The BalletCollective Aotearoa debut season is being exclusively presented at the Dunedin and Auckland Arts Festivals, and will feature three new works by New Zealand choreographers Sarah Knox (Auckland), Loughlan Prior (Wellington) and Cameron McMillan (London).

The company is collaborating with chamber ensemble NZTrio, which will perform alongside the dancers.

BalletCollective Aotearoa representative Turid Revfeim said they were thrilled to bring Subtle Dances to the Regent Theatre.

"Dunedin Arts Festival have been behind the project since concept and have been really supportive in getting this programme to the stage," she said.

The full programme for Dunedin Arts Festival will be announced on February 4.