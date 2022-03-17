Arts projects aim to enliven George St area

The Dunedin Dream Brokerage has announced two more creative endeavours to receive funding through its Platform Project.

Dunedin dream broker Charlotte Parallel said the purpose of the Platform Project was to encourage people to visit George St during the infrastructure renewal works.

The new projects, "The Secret Path" and "Monocle — Musical Furniture", invite participants to become moving parts of the works.

"The Secret Path" is a scavenger hunt that invites participants to explore George St, much like a sandbox video game or augmented reality game.

Examining artworks and solving puzzles secreted in retail and hospitality venues will decode a password to a secret Klubhaus. Puzzles are designed to be solved by children with a touch of adult help.

At the Klubhaus, children receive their reward — and so do their adults.

Children’s artwork made at the Klubhaus will be installed to create the "NFT" ("Nifty Future Trendsetters") exhibition.

The scavenger hunt will be available from April 16 to 30, with guide booklets available from Dunedin City Library and other locations. The Klubhaus will be open each Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the school holiday weeks.

Project facilitator Piupiu Maya Turei said the aim of "The Secret Path" was "to provide a fun experience of looking at and responding to art in the context of George St — both in location and content".

Ms Parallel said the judging panel was pleased "The Secret Path" was "aimed so squarely at getting our young people looking at and engaging with artworks".

"Monocle — Musical Furniture" will open with a live music performance at a central George St location featuring Hilary Faul, Jayde Medder, Chris Miller and Andrew Straight.

Throughout May, New Zealand Music Month, the project will occupy empty shops in George St.

At first glance a simple lounge scene, the furniture will in fact be interactive instruments for the public to play.

The instruments will create oscillations, squeaks, drones, chirps and other sounds, providing an interactive and potent experiential encounter for audiences.

"Monocle" project director Jess Covell said the vision was "to create an exciting immersive and interactive installation that anyone can come to connect with, whether it be once or many times".

"We believe our ‘lounge’ will entice and stimulate passers-by and leave them wanting to come back for more."

Ms Parallel said the panel was "really excited about the idea of George St becoming a live music venue — with the neighbours and all sound regulations considered, of course".

"We think ‘Monocle’ will bring a great energy to the precinct."