Athletes eager for games

Golfer Jason McGregor is ready for the Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games starts today in Hamilton and a team of 50 athletes will be taking part.

David Sullivan is a member of the swim team, and he will swim in the 100m medley, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and the medley at the games.

He has been involved in the Special Olympics since 2008 and is now an athlete leader, a role which involves engaging with other athletes and volunteers, as well as a Special Olympics Asia Pacific board member.

He fits his training, both in swimming and his other passion, bowling, around his job at Cargill Enterprises in Dunedin.

Sullivan, who is autistic, said the Special Olympics was an "absolutely fantastic" way of meeting other people.

"Having a disability has its challenges, but when you are with other athletes in Special Olympics, everyone accepted you for who you are."

His mother Diane Broderick said Sullivan had overcome so many obstacles in his life.

"But when he has a vision, he just goes for it."

Swimmer David Sullivan is looking forward to showing what he can do at the games, which start today.

Otago’s Special Olympics swim coach Margaret Van Betuw said she had rarely missed a training session in 35 years of coaching athletes with intellectual disabilities.

She had nine swimmers taking part this year and they were all "super excited" to compete, she said.

Her reason for coaching was because the athletes were such a "nice group of people, who benefit so much from getting together and participating in sport. It doesn’t matter if they don’t win, but the social connection they are getting is so important".

Special Olympics Otago secretary Jo Torrance said $100,000 was raised to send the team to the games.

Some of the required funding came from grants, but most was through activities such as selling pies and cheese rolls, she said.

Otago will be represented in seven sports — golf, basketball, football, indoor bowls, 10-pin bowling, powerlifting and swimming.

Torrance is also the basketball and golf coach for the team.

The organisation was grateful to all its local volunteers, she said.

"Our coaches have given 250 years between them as volunteers. That’s impressive."