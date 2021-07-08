Thursday, 8 July 2021

Athletes guiding pupils

    By John Lewis
    1. The Star

    Sara Cohen School teacher’s aides (back from left) Willie Tufui, Bruce Kauika-Peterson, Holly...
    Sara Cohen School teacher’s aides (back from left) Willie Tufui, Bruce Kauika-Peterson, Holly Robinson, Tevita Pole and Viliami Fine help pupils (front from left) Russel Morris (15), Polly Lublow-Catty (16) and Cody Hoogenraad (19) learn life lessons.PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Pupils at Sara Cohen School are being guided by some of the most gifted athletes in the country.

    The Dunedin school for pupils with special learning needs has an impressive line- up of sporting talent who take time away from their sporting calendar to work as teacher aides at the Caversham school. Harbour Rugby Club hooker Bruce Kauika-Petersen, forward Tevita Pole, winger Viliami Fine, midfielder Willie Tufui and Paralympic Games javelin athlete Holly Robinson are some of the athletes who have been working at the school.

    Principal Matthew Tofia said the athletes helped provide the pupils with "lots of life skills".

    "They go on lots of trips, which are focused on being in the community."

    This enabled pupils to engage in everyday activities, from shopping to swimming, as well as expanding their social interaction.

    "It is fantastic having all of these young athletes. The way these guys have come in and worked with our kids has been really good."

    The school had about 50 children and, with about 55 staff, had a very high pupil- teacher ratio.

    "We really do focus on trying to keep the kids emotionally regulated," Mr Tofia said.

    Learning took place at Sara Cohen School at satellite classes run from other schools.

    Many of the children had both intellectual and physical disabilities.

    Having "young sporty people" who were out playing at intervals and lunch times with the pupils "really livens up the place", Mr Tofia said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter