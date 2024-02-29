Athletes from near, far in combined events

An international track and field meet took place in Dunedin recently. Plenty of running, jumping and throwing took place as the Caledonian Ground played host to the national combined events championship.

Athletes came from Australia, Japan and some Pacific Islands to compete in the competition comprised of such disciplines as decathlon and heptathlon.

Alex Walker was the most successful of the Dunedin athletes, winning the U-16 male octathlon with 3149 points. The octathlon does not include the high jump or shot put of the decathlon and runs short distances in the running races.

In the six event 12-15 years hexathlon, Seddah McGregor finished second while Tessa Krause was third.

Katelyn Sceats, of Hill City, was third in the U-20 women’s heptathlon with 3152 points.

Luke Moffitt finished third in the U-20 decathlon with 6007 points. Cameron Moffitt was third in the open decathlon with 6665 points.

Masters athlete Paul Davies, of the Taieri club, was second in that grade with 5039 points.

Maddie Wilson, of Christchurch, won the open women’s grade with 5990 points while Angus Lyner, also of Christchurch, won the open men’s section with just over 7000 points.