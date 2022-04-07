Autumn Show cancelled

Dunedin Horticultural Society's Autumn Flower Show and South Island Chrysanthemum Show held in 2019. PHOTO: Otago Daily Times files

The Dunedin Horticultural Society has cancelled its Autumn Show this year.

In a statement to society members, secretary Susan Bagley said with Omicron still to peak in the South, and many involved in the show in the older age group, organisers felt that health and safety must come first.

There were also doubts about how many exhibitors would want to be involved and how many members of the public would attend.

The society would instead focus on preparing for its Spring Show, scheduled for September 17 and 18, she said.

The new schedule will be out in time for spring.