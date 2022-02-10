Back to normal tough after holiday with family, friends

Coromandel Forest Park, on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo: RNZ

Some kind of celestial alignment combined with the right amount of leave from work, the use of my brother’s car and a wedding meant we returned 10 days ago from a three-week holiday in the North Island.

We camped right at the top of the Coromandel in a place called Waikawau Bay, where we camped as a family for most of my childhood.

I’ve been back there twice now as an adult.

The sights, smells and sounds of that campground and beach are deeply entrenched in my DNA.

It both relaxes and ignites my senses in the most profound way.

We spent a weekend in the Waikato, where I grew up.

The streets of Hamilton are familiar but foreign.

A strange mix.

We stayed with my mum and pretended to enjoy the food she had prepared with love.

Familiar but foreign.

Then it was on to Taupo with some Dunedin family, lake swimming and Huka Falls adventures.

With several days ahead of us to fill and no particular plans, we bought a tent and headed east.

My mother had lent us a giant old school atlas and we found a remote little camping ground north of Napier to make home for a few nights.

We were not well-equipped for camping by that stage so there were magnificent walks and sunsets and a lot of making do until we met with old friends in Napier.

I had forgotten about the colour of the sea on that coast and its treacherous shore.

The last week was spent in Raglan preparing for a very special wedding.

Friends, love and fresh fish aplenty.

For three weeks, the sun shone just like the good old days.

We swam in the sea, lakes, rivers, waterholes, estuaries and pools.

We have basked in the hospitality of friends and family and had our own adventures.

So while the return to normality has been brutal, I am fairly certain we have made enough memories and eaten enough real fruit ice cream to sustain us for a long while to come.