On the ball

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Trying out sports balls donated by Andersons Bay Pita Pit franchisee owner Jamie Qiu (left) are Brockville Full Primary School pupils (from left) Jiyang Chin, 12, Ethan Baker-Cooper, 13, and Aya Alhomsi, 13. Nine balls for rugby, volleyball, soccer and netball were provided for free as part of Pita Pit New Zealand and the Tania Dalton Foundation’s programme to provide free sports balls to schools across the country. The Dunedin school receives lunches from Pita Pit as part of the Ministry of Education’s Ka Ora Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme.