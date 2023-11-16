Thursday, 16 November 2023

Ballet classic brings its magic to Dunedin

    1. The Star

    The Royal New Zealand Ballet returns to Dunedin this weekend with its exciting, colourful production of Hansel & Gretel. PHOTO: STEPHEN A’COURT
    The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s acclaimed production of Hansel & Gretel returns, bringing a magical world to the Regent Theatre stage this Saturday night.

    Laughter, tears, spine shivers, plenty of sugar and a touch of spice are the recipe for a delightful night at the ballet, for all ages and stages.

    In the ballet’s premiere season in 2019, choreographer Loughlan Prior, composer Claire Cowan and designer Kate Hawley, created a charming interpretation of the classic fairy tale, enchanting more than 27,000 people in theatres and 150,000 online.

    Royal New Zealand Ballet acting artistic director David McAllister said it was "such a thrill to finish the year with this most delightful and cautionary tale told with such wit and glamour".

    "It is a sumptuous way for the Royal New Zealand Ballet to close our 70th anniversary year; showcasing the array of talent across every bit of this production."

    Along with the RNZB company, Hansel & Gretel features 70 young dancers, aged 7-10 years, from 38 dance schools across New Zealand.

    The children, including a group of Dunedin youngsters, play the birds that eat Hansel and Gretel’s precious crumb trail, thereby leaving the siblings lost in the woods.