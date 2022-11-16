Ballet tour offers a beautiful blend of dances

Tutus on Tour. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

This magnificent mixed bill felt like seeing old friends for the first time in, what felt like, forever — I missed Cinderella, thanks to catching Covid.

Tutus on Tour traditionally went to the regions to take ballet to people who would not ordinarily have the opportunity to see ballet, and to give them a taste of different flavours of dance.

The programme opened with Sean James Kelly’s The Ground Beneath Our Feet, which is about growth and explores "risk and failure"; it afforded each dancer to really make the roles their own.

There were some beautiful partnerships — Katherine Minor and Shae Berney had such elegance, and Kate Kadow and Kihiro Kusukami had wonderful lyricism and exquisite timing.

Ana Gallardo Lobaina and Damani Williams were absolutely sublime in Christopher Wheeldon’s breathtaking pas de deux, After the Rain.

We were left stunned by the beauty and grace those two created; a delicate, tender and contemplative performance.

Excerpts from two heavyweights of classical repertoire follow: The Nutcracker and Le Corsaire. From The Nutcracker, the delightful Waltz of the (Pohutukawa) Flowers provided a little early Christmas cheer, while the grand pas (Kate Kadow and Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson) gave us classical stalwarts an injection of pure and wonderfully classic escapism.

Le Corsiare’s pas de trois continued this theme in all its brilliant glory. Kihiro Kusukami’s strength, elevations and control amazed, while Kate Kadow’s turns and impeccable technique were superb. Can we see this as a full-length ballet please?

A seemingly banal piece of furniture provides the inspiration for Olivier Wevers’ The Sofa.

It is a light-hearted way to round out the night. Katherine Minor is a vision in flowing purple silk and shines in this work. It is quirky, it is endearing and made me look at my sofa a little differently.

Tutus on Tour is wonderful for both dance lovers and those new to dance. This programme has something for everyone and does not disappoint.