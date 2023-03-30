Baseline festival

The fourth instalment of annual drum and bass/electronic music festival Baseline will be held this Saturday night at Logan Park.

First held in 2020, Baseline attracts thousands of music fans from across Otago and beyond, with a line-up boasting more than 20 international and local artists, including Example, Hedex + Mc Skywalker, Phibes, Terrence & Phillip and EJ Kitto, performing on two stages.