Thursday, 16 December 2021

Beachgoers urged to give sea lions space

    1. The Star

    Sea lions enjoy summer at Smaills Beach.PHOTO: SAMUEL WHITE
    Sea lions enjoy summer at Smaills Beach.PHOTO: SAMUEL WHITE
    A series of sea lions making their summer home at Smaills Beach could be part of a bumper breeding season in Dunedin.

    Dunedin City Council animal services team leader Peter Hanlin said four to five female sea lions had made their summer home at Smaills Beach, and dogs were only allowed on leads at that beach.

    "Just like everyone else, sea lions hit the beach over summer.

    "When it is time to give birth, sea lion mums can choose spots near popular beaches, like we saw last year near St Kilda Beach."

    Temporary restrictions for dogs might be put in place at other beaches to ensure sea lions had space for their pups.

    "We will be keeping an eye on the sea lion mums and where they settle with their pups."

    The Otago Peninsula population had 28 breeding-age females and some were expected to find spots around the city to give birth to pups and rear them this month and next.

    Sea lions could be difficult to spot and generally were not afraid of people, Mr Hanlin said.

    "As they will have new pups, it is important to give them a wide berth and keep dogs away. If you come across wildlife, including sea lions, put your dog on a lead and stay 20m away.”

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter