Beachgoers urged to give sea lions space

Sea lions enjoy summer at Smaills Beach.PHOTO: SAMUEL WHITE

A series of sea lions making their summer home at Smaills Beach could be part of a bumper breeding season in Dunedin.

Dunedin City Council animal services team leader Peter Hanlin said four to five female sea lions had made their summer home at Smaills Beach, and dogs were only allowed on leads at that beach.

"Just like everyone else, sea lions hit the beach over summer.

"When it is time to give birth, sea lion mums can choose spots near popular beaches, like we saw last year near St Kilda Beach."

Temporary restrictions for dogs might be put in place at other beaches to ensure sea lions had space for their pups.

"We will be keeping an eye on the sea lion mums and where they settle with their pups."

The Otago Peninsula population had 28 breeding-age females and some were expected to find spots around the city to give birth to pups and rear them this month and next.

Sea lions could be difficult to spot and generally were not afraid of people, Mr Hanlin said.

"As they will have new pups, it is important to give them a wide berth and keep dogs away. If you come across wildlife, including sea lions, put your dog on a lead and stay 20m away.”