The bear essentials

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

University of Otago medical student Leilani Jones (above) is one of many health professional students running teddy bear clinics this Saturday.

The popular Dunedin Teddy Bear Hospital event, which gives children a positive experience of health professionals, will be held twice this year — this Saturday and again on September 16.

Tamariki and their favourite toys can visit students training to be doctors, pharmacists, physiotherapists, dentists, nutritionists, public health workers, lab technicians and more. As well as medical check-ups, teddies can get some follow-up care, such as an X-ray, injection or blood test.

At each event there will also be activities such as face painting and an obstacle course.

The Dunedin North community day will be held Saturday, from 10am-2pm at the Hunter Centre, Great King St.

The South Dunedin community day will be held on Saturday, September 16, from 10am-2pm at Carisbrook School, South Rd.