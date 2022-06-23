Begin the barn dance

PHOTO: CHRISTIAN MACFARLANE

Haggis Protection Society members (from left) James Lindsay, Sam Cadden, Gordon Roy, Murdo Ross, Christian Macfarlane and Ray O’Brien gather at last year’s Ceilidh.

Ross said the inaugural night of music, dance and mid-winter joy proved so popular they were doing it again this Saturday from 7.30pm at the University of Otago Union Hall.

A ceilidh (pronounced KAY-Li) is a traditional Scottish dance.

Everyone could get involved because a caller shouts instructions for each traditional dance.

The band was chosen from among the best ceilidh musicians in the South Island.

Formal kilts were not compulsory and it was fun night for all the family, Mr Ross said.

Visit haggis.nz for tickets, door sales also available.