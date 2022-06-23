Thursday, 23 June 2022

Begin the barn dance

    1. The Star

    PHOTO: CHRISTIAN MACFARLANE
    PHOTO: CHRISTIAN MACFARLANE
    Haggis Protection Society members (from left) James Lindsay, Sam Cadden, Gordon Roy, Murdo Ross, Christian Macfarlane and Ray O’Brien gather at last year’s Ceilidh.

    Ross said the inaugural night of music, dance and mid-winter joy proved so popular they were doing it again this Saturday from 7.30pm at the University of Otago Union Hall.

    A ceilidh (pronounced KAY-Li) is a traditional Scottish dance.

    Everyone could get involved because a caller shouts instructions for each traditional dance.

    The band was chosen from among the best ceilidh musicians in the South Island.

    Formal kilts were not compulsory and it was fun night for all the family, Mr Ross said.

    Visit haggis.nz for tickets, door sales also available.

