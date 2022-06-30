Benefit concert for people of Ukraine

Dunedin’s musical community is stepping up in support of the people of Ukraine, with a fundraising benefit concert this month.

Presented by City Choir Dunedin, "Concert for Ukraine" was initiated by a number of concerned local residents who wanted to respond to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The concert will be held on Sunday, July 17, from 4.30pm at Dunedin Town Hall.

Cellists of Otago, Cafe Operana, professional singers and their students, together with City Choir and Dunedin Symphony Orchestra are donating their talent and time

Life in Ukraine is being turned upside down by war, leaving millions of people in need of urgent help, some without access to food, water and other essential supplies. Roads and bridges have been destroyed and the health system is crumbling. More than six million Ukrainians have crossed the border to take refuge in neighbouring countries and an estimated eight million have been internally displaced.

Admission is free with koha and donations welcome. New Zealand Red Cross will assist at the concert including selling merchandise and raffle tickets. Red Cross Otago will forward 100% of funds to the Red Cross in Ukraine.