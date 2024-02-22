Best of croquet

Top talent will travel to Dunedin next week to take part in the Don Reyland Stars National Final, hosted by the Forbury Park Croquet Club.

The competition is a Croquet New Zealand golf croquet singles tournament. Forbury Park Croquet Club secretary Mary McCombie said the games would be worth watching as competitors were some of the best in New Zealand.

The competition will take place from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10 and visitors are welcome.