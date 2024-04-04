Bike ride to raise bridge upgrade funds

A bike ride on Saturday aims to raise funds for a Waikouaiti River rail bridge clip-on.

Coastal Communities Cycle Connection co-ordinator Emily Cooper said the "Macraes to Ocean" bike cross-country event would be a chance for riders to enjoy spectacular landscapes, much of it through private land.

Funds raised would go towards a project providing an off-road walking and cycling path between Waikouaiti and Karitane, and Warrington and Waitati, connecting through to Port Chalmers.

The immediate goal was to raise $25,000 for the preliminary design for the rail bridge clip-on.