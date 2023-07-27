Birthday for literary dog

Dunedin dog Clarabelle Fluff, "who thinks she’s quite tough", enjoys a story with UBS retail manager Anna Hoek-Sims. Photo: supplied

Hairy Maclary, the scruffy wee dog from Donaldson’s Dairy, turns 40 this month and the University Book Shop (UBS) is throwing a party to celebrate.

Retail manager Anna Hoek-Sims said it was testament to the storytelling and artistic skills of author Dame Lynley Dodd that the Hairy Maclary stories were still so popular today.

"He has a kind of endearing naughtiness that parents and tamariki can both enjoy.

"We think that if anyone deserves a party, it’s him."

While there will not be any real cats and dogs at the party, children are encouraged to dress up, with a special prize for the best costume on the day and some sweet treats to share.

The bookshop’s regular Saturday Story Time will be devoted to Hairy Maclary stories and there will also be spot prizes and children’s activities.

The Hairy Maclary story time session will be held on Saturday at 10.30am in the UBS children’s room.