Black ice, sunstrike approaching

Sunstrike is more likely to occur because the sun is lower in the sky and roads will also be wetter.

Black ice can also be a problem around the town belt and areas like Ravensbourne and North East Valley, where there is very little sun.

Motorists need to be mindful that conditions are changing and to ensure that tyres are good on their car, and they have a warrant of fitness.

Not a hotel

Police are not an accommodation provider, despite a man coming to the Dunedin Central Police Station looking for a place to sleep at 4am on Saturday.

We tried to find him a place to sleep but unfortunately due to his past history with the Dunedin Night Shelter and places like that, he is no longer welcome at these temporary accommodation sites.

Sadly, he brought this situation upon himself. He decided he would commit some offending to get himself arrested, including abusing members of the public and returning to the station to smash windows in the foyer.

He was arrested and appeared in court on Saturday morning.

How not to

A man running down a street at 3am on Tuesday, yelling after crashing his car was an example of why you don’t drink and drive.

You end up crashing the car and your behaviour is different from normal and you draw attention to yourself.

In this case it made it easy to find him because he was yelling and waking people up.